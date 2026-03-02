Punjab: 13-year-old girl dies, 22 kids sick from suspected leptospirosis
A 13-year-old girl, Shailja, has died amid an outbreak suspected to involve leptospirosis in Hazara Singh Wala, Punjab.
This rare bacterial infection—spread through water or soil tainted by animal urine—has also made 22 other children sick.
Out of 58 blood samples tested in the village, 22 came back positive.
Authorities take steps to contain outbreak
After the outbreak, authorities cut off the regular water supply and brought in tankers to keep people safe.
Medical teams are going door-to-door checking residents (over 300 examined so far), and a special ward with 30 beds is ready at Mamdot Health Centre for anyone with serious symptoms.
Dr Rajeev Parashar says all current patients are stable.
Probe on to find out how infection spread
An official probe ordered by Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and assigned to SDM Lindhiya is underway, with results expected within three days.
Water from homes and schools is being tested to track down how this infection spread among kids in this border village.
The goal: stop it from happening again.