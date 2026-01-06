Punjab: 15-year-old arrested for allegedly spying for ISI

The Punjab Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) . The boy, who hails from the Samba district of Jammu, was allegedly in touch with ISI handlers based in Pakistan for nearly a year, Monecontrol quoted the police telling reporters. He is accused of leaking sensitive information related to India's national security through his mobile phone.

Espionage details Minor's recruitment and activities under investigation The police said the boy was lured through social media and exploited due to emotional vulnerabilities. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pathankot Daljinder Singh Dhillon said preliminary investigations revealed that he had been in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, including terror-linked elements and military officers. "We have arrested a 15-year-old boy after receiving inputs that he was supplying information related to the security of the nation," Dhillon told reporters.

Ongoing investigation Police uncover potential network of minors involved in espionage During questioning, investigators found evidence that the boy was not acting alone. Police sources said several other minors across Punjab are suspected to be in contact with ISI operatives. "Inputs suggest that other minors in Punjab may also be in contact with ISI operatives," Dhillon said, adding all police units have been alerted and asked to remain vigilant.

Security measures Authorities intensify efforts to prevent exploitation of minors Given the seriousness of these findings, alerts have been sent to police stations across Punjab to remain vigilant and identify other vulnerable children who may have been drawn into similar networks. The case has prompted a wider review of online activity involving minors, particularly in border areas. The focus is on preventing sensitive information from being leaked and ensuring that children are not exploited by hostile agencies operating through digital platforms.