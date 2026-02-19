Punjab: 99-year-old woman murdered during robbery, main suspect absconding
India
Joginder Kaur, 99, who lived alone in Bham village, Punjab, was allegedly murdered during a robbery at her home.
Police have named Daniel—a resident of the same village—as the main suspect.
He reportedly broke in to steal, killed Kaur, and hid her body inside an iron trunk before fleeing.
An FIR has been filed under murder and house-trespass charges.
The incident surfaced when a milkman noticed Kaur's milk bottle hadn't been touched and told neighbors.
They found her body hidden in an iron trunk inside her house.
As of Thursday, Daniel is still on the run and police are searching for him.
The investigation is ongoing under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.