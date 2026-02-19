Punjab: 99-year-old woman murdered during robbery, main suspect absconding India Feb 19, 2026

Joginder Kaur, 99, who lived alone in Bham village, Punjab, was allegedly murdered during a robbery at her home.

Police have named Daniel—a resident of the same village—as the main suspect.

He reportedly broke in to steal, killed Kaur, and hid her body inside an iron trunk before fleeing.

An FIR has been filed under murder and house-trespass charges.