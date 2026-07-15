Punjab Aam Aadmi Party to spend over ₹1Lcr on subsidies
India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is set to spend over ₹1 lakh crore on subsidies and welfare schemes by March 2027, a big leap from the previous Congress government's ₹55,994 crore on power subsidies alone.
Most of this goes to power subsidies (₹95,522 crore), plus programs like free bus rides for women and Meri Rasoi Yojana, which helps families with kitchen essentials.
Punjab debt concerns over ₹50,000cr borrowing
While Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says it's "the people's money being given back to the people," experts are worried about Punjab's rising debt.
The state is expected to borrow another ₹50,000 crore this year, pushing total debt higher.
Even the Comptroller and Auditor General has flagged concerns about transparency in off-budget borrowing.