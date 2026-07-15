Punjab Aam Aadmi Party to spend over ₹1Lcr on subsidies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is set to spend over ₹1 lakh crore on subsidies and welfare schemes by March 2027, a big leap from the previous Congress government's ₹55,994 crore on power subsidies alone.

Most of this goes to power subsidies (₹95,522 crore), plus programs like free bus rides for women and Meri Rasoi Yojana, which helps families with kitchen essentials.