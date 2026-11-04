Punjab and Haryana HC allows Daljit Singh burial, bars outsiders
Daljit Singh's family can finally lay him to rest in their home village, Bhamme Kalan, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court changed its earlier order.
This shift came because his wife and mother said they were not included in the original decision to cremate him in Chandigarh.
The court made it clear: only close family should attend, keeping things private.
Murder case, Singh's sister seeks CBI
Singh's body was recovered from a field near Ramananda village on October 29 sparked a lot of questions. His sister suspects a drug overdose and pushed for a second autopsy and a CBI investigation.
The first postmortem found assault injuries, so police have registered a murder case, alleging the deceased was beaten up by an acquaintance.
To keep things peaceful during the funeral on November 5, the court told police to make sure no outsiders or political groups get involved.