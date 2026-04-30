Punjab and Haryana HC tells state to protect Harbhajan Singh
India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the state government to ensure that no physical injury is caused to Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and his family while they are in Punjab.
This comes after his switch from AAP to BJP led to his security being pulled, leaving him concerned for his family's safety.
The next hearing is set for May 12.
Punjab Police withdrew Harbhajan Singh security
After Harbhajan's move to BJP, Punjab Police withdrew his security, without any fresh threat assessment.
But things got tense: his house was vandalized, protests broke out, and he was called a gaddar (traitor).
Harbhajan said he'd asked for a review because of ongoing threats.