Punjab and Haryana HC tells state to protect Harbhajan Singh India Apr 30, 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the state government to ensure that no physical injury is caused to Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Harbhajan Singh and his family while they are in Punjab.

This comes after his switch from AAP to BJP led to his security being pulled, leaving him concerned for his family's safety.

The next hearing is set for May 12.