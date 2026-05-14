Punjab and Haryana High Court questions Harbhajan Singh security reduction

Court orders affidavit, demands Harbhajan's safety

Harbhajan challenged the withdrawal of his security, saying it happened right after he joined the BJP on April 24.

Now, the court wants Punjab Police to explain both official and unofficial deployments in his area, as part of a bigger probe into selective security for politicians.

The judge has also ordered the Punjab government to ensure Harbhajan and his family's safety, especially after protests at his home.

SSP Moga has been directed to file an affidavit by May 20.