Punjab and Haryana High Court questions Harbhajan Singh security reduction
The Punjab and Haryana High Court is questioning why former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's security was reduced.
Harbhajan says he had 23 officers protecting him, but official records only list eight.
The court also flagged that 15 more officers were unofficially assigned to him, raising concerns about how public resources are being used.
Court orders affidavit, demands Harbhajan's safety
Harbhajan challenged the withdrawal of his security, saying it happened right after he joined the BJP on April 24.
Now, the court wants Punjab Police to explain both official and unofficial deployments in his area, as part of a bigger probe into selective security for politicians.
The judge has also ordered the Punjab government to ensure Harbhajan and his family's safety, especially after protests at his home.
SSP Moga has been directed to file an affidavit by May 20.