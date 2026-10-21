Punjab and Haryana High Court requires notice for blocked posts

The court pointed out that current information technology rules don't require the government or its agency to notify users when their page or data is blocked, which isn't fair.

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya said users should at least get a chance to respond after their content is taken down.

Plus, the blocking order was issued by someone without proper authority, so the court ordered the page restored within 24 hours of the certified copy issued by the court and reminded everyone to follow correct legal steps when blocking online content.