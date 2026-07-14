Punjab and Haryana High Court says anti-government chanting not sedition

Big news from the Punjab and Haryana High Court: chanting anti-government slogans is not sedition in India.

The judges said that even if protests get rowdy, they do not automatically count as sedition because they lack the intent to bring hatred or contempt against the government.

This decision came while upholding the acquittal of several people accused of rioting after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 2017 rape conviction.