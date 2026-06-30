Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds constitutional right to cohabit
The Punjab and Haryana High Court just made a big statement: even if you're under the legal marriage age, you still have the constitutional right to choose your partner and live together.
This came after a pair of 19-year-olds asked for protection because their families were threatening them over their relationship.
The court made it clear: your freedom to pick who you want to be with doesn't depend on whether you can legally marry.
Court orders safety checks by police
After the couple reported threats from relatives, the court ordered police to check on their safety and step in if needed.
Justice Vikas Bahl pointed out that protecting people's choices is part of upholding basic rights, especially when society pushes back.
This decision reinforces that everyone deserves safety and respect for their personal choices, no matter what others think.