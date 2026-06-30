Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds constitutional right to cohabit India Jun 30, 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court just made a big statement: even if you're under the legal marriage age, you still have the constitutional right to choose your partner and live together.

This came after a pair of 19-year-olds asked for protection because their families were threatening them over their relationship.

The court made it clear: your freedom to pick who you want to be with doesn't depend on whether you can legally marry.