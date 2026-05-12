Punjab Army Public Schools make Sanskrit compulsory, sparking backlash 2026-27
Army Public Schools (APS) in Punjab have decided to make Sanskrit compulsory and Punjabi optional from the 2026-27 school year.
If students want to study Punjabi, parents need to sign a consent form, and the class will only run if at least around 15 students sign up.
This move has upset many, since Punjab's 2008 law says Punjabi must be taught up to Class 10.
Politicians and parents are pushing back, with MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney urging the defense minister to bring back compulsory Punjabi, calling it key to Punjab's identity and military history.
Punjab education minister orders APS probe
Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has announced an investigation into APS's policy, reminding everyone that the schools have been fined before for similar issues.
The Army Welfare Education Society says it wants a standard curriculum for military families who move often but hasn't explained much beyond that yet.