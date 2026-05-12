Punjab Army Public Schools make Sanskrit compulsory, sparking backlash 2026-27 India May 12, 2026

Army Public Schools (APS) in Punjab have decided to make Sanskrit compulsory and Punjabi optional from the 2026-27 school year.

If students want to study Punjabi, parents need to sign a consent form, and the class will only run if at least around 15 students sign up.

This move has upset many, since Punjab's 2008 law says Punjabi must be taught up to Class 10.

Politicians and parents are pushing back, with MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney urging the defense minister to bring back compulsory Punjabi, calling it key to Punjab's identity and military history.