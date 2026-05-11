Punjab ASI Balwinder Singh suspended, booked after Abohar drug video
India
A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh has been suspended and booked after a video surfaced showing him allegedly buying drugs from a police patrol vehicle in Abohar on May 6.
The clip shows Singh handing 500 rupees to a young man for what appears to be drugs, right in an area already known for trafficking.
Abohar video sparks police vow action
The video quickly sparked outrage among locals and farmer groups, with many questioning how seriously anti-drug efforts are being taken.
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar called out the authorities on social media, asking if anyone can trust enforcement now.
Police say they're not letting anyone off the hook. Superintendent Ashwant Singh promised strict action against everyone involved.