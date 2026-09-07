Punjab asks Center to delay Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra oath
India
Punjab's government is not happy about Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra being named Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
At a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, they decided to ask the Center to delay his oath ceremony, which was set for September 7, 2026.
Mann alleges consultation breach, Center denies
Chief Minister Mann says Punjab was not properly consulted before the appointment, which he believes goes against constitutional rules.
He has written to both the president and the prime minister about it, calling this a breach of states' rights.
Meanwhile, the Center insists everything was done by the book and points out that states do not have a veto over these decisions.