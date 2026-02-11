Punjab: Bihari laborer shot in leg by men on bike

Attackers claimed to be part of a gang

One of the attackers filmed the shooting and posted it on Instagram, claiming to be part of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Their post threatened local leaders for helping migrants get Aadhaar cards and warned against settling more migrants in Punjab.

This comes months after another migrant-related crime in Hoshiarpur, fueling calls from some locals to restrict migrant workers and revealing deeper divides between communities.