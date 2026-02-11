Punjab: Bihari laborer shot in leg by men on bike
India
A migrant laborer from Bihar was shot in the leg by one of three men on a bike in Punjab's Moga district. Thankfully, he's stable now.
The police say they've identified the suspects and are on their trail.
Attackers claimed to be part of a gang
One of the attackers filmed the shooting and posted it on Instagram, claiming to be part of the Davinder Bambiha gang.
Their post threatened local leaders for helping migrants get Aadhaar cards and warned against settling more migrants in Punjab.
This comes months after another migrant-related crime in Hoshiarpur, fueling calls from some locals to restrict migrant workers and revealing deeper divides between communities.