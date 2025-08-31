Punjab: BSF jawan loses both legs while stopping train snatcher
Aman Jaiswal, a BSF jawan, lost both his legs after he fell off the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express near Ludhiana during a struggle with a phone snatcher.
The incident occurred as Jaiswal was headed to his headquarters in Jalandhar to collect belongings after his transfer to Calcutta.
He grabbed the thief's arm and both fell from the moving train; while the attacker escaped, Jaiswal was tragically run over by the train.
Jaiswal is recovering in ICU
Jaiswal is recovering in ICU after doctors had to amputate his legs below the knees.
The Government Railway Police have registered a case and are searching for the suspect, who fled.
This incident highlights growing safety concerns on Indian trains, with police noting that snatchers often target passengers near city outskirts for quick getaways.