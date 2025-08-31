Punjab: BSF jawan loses both legs while stopping train snatcher India Aug 31, 2025

Aman Jaiswal, a BSF jawan, lost both his legs after he fell off the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express near Ludhiana during a struggle with a phone snatcher.

The incident occurred as Jaiswal was headed to his headquarters in Jalandhar to collect belongings after his transfer to Calcutta.

He grabbed the thief's arm and both fell from the moving train; while the attacker escaped, Jaiswal was tragically run over by the train.