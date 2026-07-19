Punjab caps private school annual fee hikes at 5%
Punjab just rolled out a new rule: private schools cannot hike their fees by more than 5% each year.
This comes after lots of parents raised concerns, and even a tragic alleged student suicide linked to fee disputes.
With nearly 3.2 million students in about 7,800 private schools, the move aims to make things fairer for families.
Punjab schools face refunds approvals disclosures
If a school's fees have gone up more than 15% over three years, they will have to refund the extra amount.
The definition of "fees" now covers transport and development charges too: no more sneaky add-ons.
Any hike above 5% needs official approval, and schools must upload four years' worth of fee records online within 10 days.
Plus, future fee structures must be shared with parents at least 90 days before the session starts.