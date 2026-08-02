Punjab caps private school fees at 5% with local approval
India
Punjab's government is rolling out a new bill that will permanently limit how much private schools can raise their fees, to no more than 5% per year unless approved by local authorities.
This move is set to help more than 3.2 million students in more than 7,800 schools across the state, making education costs a bit less stressful for families.
Schools face refunds audits and penalties
If a school's cumulative fee hike over the past three years exceeds 15%, it will have to refund the extra money.
District regulators will also be able to dig into school finances with forensic audits, keeping things transparent.
Schools that do not follow the rules could face hefty fines or even lose their recognition, so there is real accountability coming.