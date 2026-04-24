Punjab Census 2027 begins April 30 with phone-based online option
India
Punjab's big Census 2027 starts April 30, and this time you can fill in your details online from your phone until May 14.
It's all about making things easier and more modern for everyone.
Punjab census teams to visit homes
After the online phase, census workers will visit homes between May 15 and June 13 to gather any extra information needed.
They'll have QR-coded ID cards for security.
The whole process is free; no documents or OTPs are required, and officials promise your data stays confidential.
This census is set to help shape future development plans for India, so taking part really matters!