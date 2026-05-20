Punjab civic polls on May 26 revert to paper ballots
India
For the upcoming Punjab civic polls on May 26, voters will be marking paper ballots instead of using electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The State Election Commission (SEC) told the High Court this was only because the national election commission could not provide enough EVMs in time.
This came up after a petition challenged the switch back to paper voting.
Petition cites 2025 Supreme Court ruling
The petition argues that using ballot papers could lead to more mistakes or even cheating at polling stations.
The lawyer pointed out that a 2025 Supreme Court ruling said EVMs help prevent these problems.
For now, the court has not made a final call — so all eyes are on what happens next.