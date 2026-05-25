Punjab civic polls: Raj Kumar arrested for forgery in Dhuri
India
Ahead of the Punjab civic polls, Raj Kumar, the 30-year-old son of Congress candidate Sadhu Ram, was arrested in Dhuri on forgery charges.
Police say he used fake documents to help some people get bail, and his arrest comes while his father is busy campaigning from ward 17.
Sadhu Ram protests, Dalvir Dhillon dismisses
After the arrest, Sadhu Ram led a protest outside the local police station, claiming his son was taken away unfairly and blaming the ruling party for trying to derail his campaign.
Meanwhile, Dalvir Dhillon called these accusations a distraction tactic as election day gets closer.