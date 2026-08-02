Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 2nd installment to 35.5L women
Big news for women in Punjab: the state just sent installments straight to the bank accounts of 35.5 lakh women as part of its Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojna.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this second round of payments on Saturday.
Since launching on July 1, the scheme has already reached 68.5 lakh women across Punjab.
Direct transfers: ₹3,000, ₹4,500 plus top-ups
This initiative is all about boosting women's financial independence with direct cash transfers.
If you're in the general category, you get ₹3,000 for July-September; Scheduled Caste beneficiaries receive ₹4,500.
Plus, if you're getting widow, disability, or old-age pensions, there's an extra payout of ₹1,000 or ₹1,500.
Eligibility, registration and ₹9,300cr budget
Eligible women aged 18 and older with a Punjab voter ID and Aadhaar card can register at Anganwadi Centers, Sewa Kendras, or municipal offices (even late sign-ups get payments backdated to July 1).
The scheme has a massive budget of ₹9,300 crore and aims to cover nearly all eligible women in the state.