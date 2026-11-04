Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann raises DA to 53% for 800,000
India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann just announced a 3% bump in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners.
This brings the DA up to 53%, a big leap from the 28% it was when AAP took charge, and will benefit about 800,000 people across the state.
Punjab adds 71,777 government jobs
Alongside the DA hike, Punjab has added 71,777 new government jobs lately, focusing on fair recruitment.
Mann also addressed recent central agency raids, hinting that elections might be around the corner, and pushed back against claims that Punjab is to blame for Delhi's air pollution, calling them unfair digs at the state.