Punjab CM rolls out helpline for residents stranded in West Asia
India
With the US-Israel-Iran conflict disrupting travel, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has rolled out a 24x7 helpline to help residents stranded in West Asia.
Families can call 0172-2260042, 0172-2260043 or WhatsApp +91 94787 79112 for support.
Helpline received 185 calls so far
Flight cancelations have left many Punjabis—mostly tourists—stuck abroad, and the helpline had already received 185 calls (most from the UAE).
A special team is working with central authorities to arrange evacuations and keep families updated.
The state says it's committed to helping everyone get home safely and is pushing for quick action on rescue flights and capped airfares.