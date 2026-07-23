Punjab consumer court orders WWICS Estates Pvt Ltd refund ₹44.62L
India
A Punjab consumer court just told WWICS Estates Pvt Ltd to pay back ₹44.62 lakh to a homebuyer after making them wait over 13 years for their apartment, way past the promised date and in violation of property laws.
The order came from the Ropar District Consumer Commission on July 7, 2026.
WWICS faces ₹50,000 or apartment handover
Besides the refund, the builder must also pay ₹50,000 for mental stress and legal costs, or finally hand over the finished apartment with all required certificates.
The court called out the builder for not getting proper approvals before offering possession, making it clear that buyers have rights if builders don't deliver as promised.
This decision could push more accountability in future real estate deals.