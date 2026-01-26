Punjab cop kills mother, sister over property; tries to fake accident
India
Gurpreet Singh, a 33-year-old Punjab Police head constable from Sangrur, has been arrested for murdering his mother Inderjit Kaur and sister Sarabjit Kaur.
Investigators say he killed them in a dispute over family property, then tried to cover it up by staging a car crash and setting the vehicle on fire.
How the case unfolded
The burned bodies were found early on January 17, 2026. At first, police thought it was an accident, but things didn't add up. A special team led by senior officers dug deeper and questioned Singh. He has since confessed.
Both siblings were serving in the police; Sarabjit leaves behind a five-year-old daughter who is currently living with her father.
The arrest was officially announced by Punjab's finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.