Punjab: ASI's murder accused killed in encounter
What's the story
Deepak Singh, one of the suspects in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh of Punjab Police, was killed in an encounter on Saturday night. The incident took place after police signaled two men on a scooter to stop at a checkpoint around 9:45pm. When they opened fire, police retaliated in self-defense, injuring Deepak, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators probing possible link with Pakistan-based terrorist
The second accused managed to escape and is still at large.
A.30 bore pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, a mobile phone and a Honda Activa scooter allegedly used in the crime have been recovered.
Investigators are now probing a possible link with a Pakistan-based terrorist who allegedly financed the attack on ASI Harjit Singh.
Officer's death
ASI Harjit Singh was on PCR duty
Harjit Singh was shot at point-blank range by two men on a bike around midnight in Bhagtanwala grain market.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that "A single bullet struck him from behind, slightly toward the back of the neck."
The officer was on PCR duty at the time of his murder.