Punjab declares May 26 public holiday to boost civic turnout
India
Punjab just announced a general holiday on May 26 so more people can get out and vote in the civic body elections.
This break applies to all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state, including Chandigarh, so everyone has a fair shot at making it to the polls.
Municipal elections across 104 bodies
Voters will be choosing representatives for 104 municipal bodies, including eight big city corporations and 21 nagar panchayats.
Some cities like Mohali and Bathinda will use old-school ballot papers.
Results drop on May 29.
Shiromani Akali Dal seeks polling extension
With a heat wave rolling in, Shiromani Akali Dal has asked election officials to extend voting hours (from the usual 8am to 5pm to 7am to 6 p.m.) to help seniors and daily wage workers vote comfortably despite the weather.