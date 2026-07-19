Punjab disburses ₹1,423.33cr old-age pensions to nearly 2.4 million
India
Punjab just rolled out ₹1,423.33 crore in old-age pensions so far in the current financial year (2026-27), supporting nearly 2.4 million seniors across the state.
Minister Baljit Kaur called it one of Punjab's biggest welfare moves, aiming to make life a bit easier for older citizens.
Punjab sets aside ₹4,000cr for pensions
The government has set aside ₹4,000 crore to keep these pension payments steady.
To qualify, men need to be 65 and older and women 58 and older, with an annual income under ₹60,000.
Kaur encouraged eligible seniors who haven't signed up yet to visit their local social security office.
She wants everyone who qualifies to get the support they deserve.