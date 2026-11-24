Punjab farm fires rise nearly 40% to 7,006 incidents
Punjab just saw farm fire cases jump by nearly 40% this year: 7,006 incidents compared to 5,114 last year.
This sudden rise breaks a six-year streak of falling numbers and is making it harder for the government to control stubble burning, even with subsidized machines like super seeders and balers.
Punjab PCB fines ₹1.23cr, fires persist
To tackle the surge, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has fined farmers ₹1.23 crore (₹43.35 lakh has been recovered), filed 2,144 FIRs, and flagged thousands of records that could affect crop loans.
They have also taken action against nodal officers under air quality rules.
Still, fires keep happening in districts like Ferozpur and Sangrur, so hitting the goal of zero stubble burning remains a tough challenge.