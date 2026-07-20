Punjab farmers to march toward Kisan Ghat in Delhi tomorrow
What's the story
A large group of farmers from Punjab has left for Delhi to participate in a Mahapanchayat on July 21 against the proposed India-US trade agreement. The event will be held at Kisan Ghat and is organized by the Desh Bachao Morcha. Organizers claim that around 550 farmers' unions and social organizations from across India will attend the gathering.
Trade pact fears
Proposed India-US trade deal concerns farmers
The proposed India-US trade deal has sparked major concerns among farmers.
Ahead of the protesy, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab leader Germanjit Singh Bandala said the pact would hurt Indian farmers, laborers, and small traders.
He alleged it was designed to benefit American firms at the expense of India's small and marginal farmers.
Economic imbalance
Bandala explains disparity between Indian, American agriculture
To make his point, Bandala highlighted the disparity between American and Indian agriculture.
He said American farms are much larger and get huge government subsidies, unlike most Indian farmers who own only two to two-and-a-half acres with little support.
If cheaper US agricultural imports flood the Indian market under the deal, small Indian farmers would find it hard to compete, he warned.
Political allegations
Accusations against government
Bandala also accused the current government of succumbing to US pressure on the trade deal.
He claimed previous governments had shielded India's agricultural sector from excessive foreign influence.
The proposed deal, he said, would have a far-reaching impact beyond agriculture, affecting small businesses and employment opportunities in other sectors as well.
Protest strategy
Farmers' agitation to intensify if trade deal isn't scrapped
Bandala said farmers from Punjab and other states would join the July 21 Mahapanchayat.
If authorities block protesters from reaching Kisan Ghat, they will hold peaceful protests where they are stopped and continue raising awareness about their concerns.
Calling the protest "only the beginning," Bandala warned that agitation would intensify if the Centre doesn't scrap the proposed trade deal and meet farmers' demands.