Punjab farmers head to Delhi for mahapanchayat against US deal
Punjab farmers are heading to Delhi for a Mahapanchayat on July 21, rallying at Kisan Ghat to oppose the India-US trade agreement.
Organizers say the deal could hurt Indian farmers, workers, and small traders by making it tough to compete with cheaper American imports.
Around 550 farmer unions and social groups from across the country plan to join in.
Germanjit Singh Bandala vows continued protests
Leaders like Germanjit Singh Bandala believe US agriculture, backed by subsidies and large-scale operations, will have an unfair advantage, leaving small Indian farmers struggling.
Bandala called this protest just the "only the beginning," warning that if the government doesn't listen, they'll keep pushing until concerns are addressed.
The event is shaping up as a major show of unity among farmer groups nationwide.