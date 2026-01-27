Punjab farmers protest on Republic Day; tractor marches held
On Republic Day, Punjab farmers rolled out tractor marches at over 100 spots across the state, rallying under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).
They're pushing back against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Seeds Bill 2025, while also calling for restored MGNREGA benefits, a legal MSP guarantee, and scrapping new labor codes.
Why does it matter?
These peaceful protests echo demands from the massive 2021 farmer movement—farmers say new laws could hurt their livelihoods by privatizing power and raising costs.
Leaders like Jangveer Singh Chauhan and other SKM leaders voiced frustration over rising fertilizer prices and privatization moves.
With big turnouts and more action planned, this isn't just about bills—it's about securing fair treatment for those who feed the country.