Punjab farmers protest police seizure of Daljit Singh's body
India
Farmers across 13 districts in Punjab hit the streets on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, upset with police for taking away Daljit Singh's body and not letting his family perform last rites.
The protests, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), called out the authorities and demanded Singh's body be returned to his loved ones.
Arrests, allegations in Daljit Singh's death
Daljit Singh was found dead near Ramanandi village. His family believes it was a drug overdose, but police have arrested three people for murder.
Singh's wife says the autopsy is just a distraction from local drug problems.
Political leaders like former chief minister and Congress MP from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi have also slammed the police, condemning the police's forcible seizure of body.