Punjab farmers roll out tractor rallies on Republic Day

Why does it matter?

Farmers are pushing hard for a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. They're also standing against electricity privatization and new agri-market rules.

The rallies back Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike at Khanauri-Shambhu borders, showing solidarity with small traders too.

Talks with the government are set for February 14 in Chandigarh—so this story is still unfolding.