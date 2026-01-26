Punjab farmers roll out tractor rallies on Republic Day
On Republic Day, thousands of Punjab farmers hit the roads with tractor parades at 150 locations across districts like Amritsar and Ludhiana.
Led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, they rolled past toll plazas, corporate silos, and malls—many tractors flying black flags to show their protest.
Why does it matter?
Farmers are pushing hard for a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and a comprehensive loan waiver scheme. They're also standing against electricity privatization and new agri-market rules.
The rallies back Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike at Khanauri-Shambhu borders, showing solidarity with small traders too.
Talks with the government are set for February 14 in Chandigarh—so this story is still unfolding.