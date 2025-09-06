Punjab floods: Relief supplies are reaching wrong people, hoarding complaints

Akal Takht jathedar suggests dropping off extra relief at gurdwaras

To get things on track, about 20 organizations—including Khalsa Aid International—have formed a seven-member coordination committee in Ajnala to organize relief better.

Officials like Amritsar's deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney are trying to stop hoarding by tracking supplies and checking complaints.

Plus, Akal Takht's acting jathedar suggests dropping off extra relief at local gurdwaras, under the management of the SGPC or other local committees, so it can reach those who really need it later.