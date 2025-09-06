Punjab floods: Relief supplies are reaching wrong people, hoarding complaints
Floods in Punjab have brought in tons of aid from NGOs, religious groups, and locals, but the lack of a solid distribution plan means supplies are getting hoarded or ending up with the wrong people.
As a result, many actual flood victims are still waiting for support.
Akal Takht jathedar suggests dropping off extra relief at gurdwaras
To get things on track, about 20 organizations—including Khalsa Aid International—have formed a seven-member coordination committee in Ajnala to organize relief better.
Officials like Amritsar's deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney are trying to stop hoarding by tracking supplies and checking complaints.
Plus, Akal Takht's acting jathedar suggests dropping off extra relief at local gurdwaras, under the management of the SGPC or other local committees, so it can reach those who really need it later.