Punjab gangster Goldy Dhillon arrested in Madrid and extradition begins India Jul 04, 2026

Gurpreet Singh, better known as Goldy Dhillon, a wanted gangster from Punjab, was caught in Madrid on July 4.

His arrest came after a team effort by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, the NIA, and Interpol.

Authorities say extradition will start right away so he can be brought back to India.

Chandigarh Police are already preparing to take him into custody.