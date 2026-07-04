Punjab gangster Goldy Dhillon arrested in Madrid and extradition begins
Gurpreet Singh, better known as Goldy Dhillon, a wanted gangster from Punjab, was caught in Madrid on July 4.
His arrest came after a team effort by Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, the NIA, and Interpol.
Authorities say extradition will start right away so he can be brought back to India.
Chandigarh Police are already preparing to take him into custody.
Dhillon wanted for murders extortion terrorism
Dhillon left India illegally in 2022 and set up a crime network across Europe.
He is accused of ordering the murder of Janki Das in Chandigarh last month and is linked to several violent crimes, including a major firing incident in January 2024.
With ties to Canada-based gangsters and terror groups like Babbar Khalsa International, he has been wanted for murders, extortion, and terrorism, with a ₹15 lakh bounty on his head.