Punjab gathers 13 million electoral roll forms in 18 days
India
Punjab just wrapped up statewide camps for its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, collecting over 3 million forms from voters on July 11 and 12.
Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra pushed the total to an impressive 13 million forms gathered in just 18 days, all aimed at making sure voter details are current.
Door-to-door collection continues until July 24
If you missed the camps, don't worry, door-to-door form collection is happening until July 24.
Mitra encourages anyone who hasn't submitted yet to reach out to their booth-level officer soon.
The updated draft of Punjab's electoral rolls will be published on August 3.