Punjab gathers 13 million electoral roll forms in 18 days India Jul 12, 2026

Punjab just wrapped up statewide camps for its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, collecting over 3 million forms from voters on July 11 and 12.

Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra pushed the total to an impressive 13 million forms gathered in just 18 days, all aimed at making sure voter details are current.