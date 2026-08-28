Punjab government bans non-dairy analog paneer statewide for 1 year
India
Punjab just put a one-year ban on making, selling, or moving non-dairy (analog) paneer anywhere in the state.
The government says it's all about keeping people safe and making sure what you buy as paneer is actually made from milk, not vegetable oils or fats.
Food safety officers to inspect paneer
Analog paneer breaks food safety rules since real paneer should be made from milk or milk products.
Food safety officers have been told to check restaurants, caterers, and food-service establishments more closely, especially with festival season coming up, so no one gets tricked into buying fake or low-quality paneer.