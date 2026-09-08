Punjab government calls September 8 leave illegal, warns legal action

At the heart of it is a fight over dearness allowance (DA) payments.

Minister Aman Arora shared that while DA was recently raised for newer employees and pay parity was given to others, a big chunk, ₹14,191 crore in pending arrears, is still tied up in court.

Arora urged staff to talk things out with the government instead of striking, saying public services for millions shouldn't be put at risk.