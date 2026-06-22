Punjab government limits private school fee hikes to 5% annually

Punjab to vet private school hikes

Big news for students and parents in Punjab: The government just capped private school fee hikes at 5% per year.

If schools raised fees more than that in the past three years, they'll have to pay back the extra money to families.

The new rule kicks in once the governor signs off. Any fee increase above 5% now needs approval from a special committee headed by the divisional commissioner, including two district education officers and a financial expert.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains says this will stop schools from manipulating records, and refund guidelines will be issued separately so parents know how to get their money back.

The government states this move will bring greater transparency to school fees going forward.