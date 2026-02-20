Punjab government reshuffles 8 IAS, 88 PCS officers
India
Big changes in Punjab's administration—eight IAS and 88 PCS officers have been shifted to new roles, as announced Friday from Chandigarh.
Rajdeep Singh Brar is now leading urban development in Bathinda and heading the Bathinda Development Authority.
Major reshuffle in Punjab administration
The reshuffle affected postings across cities like Bathinda, Jalandhar, Barnala, Ferozepur, and Muktsar.
Rajdeep Singh Brar takes over a major urban planning role
Rajdeep Singh Brar takes over a major urban planning role.
Other notable moves: Rubinderjit Singh Brar becomes additional secretary of local government; Divya P heads rural development in Jalandhar; Vivek Kumar Modi takes charge in Barnala.
Several PCS officers like Gurpreet Singh Thind and Amarbir Kaur Bhullar are also stepping into new positions.