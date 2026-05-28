Punjab government says Harbhajan Singh security withdrawn after March review

Harbhajan Singh has Y-category protection

Officials said Harbhajan does not spend much time in Punjab and mostly lives elsewhere, so his security needs were reassessed.

The review found no specific threats, but local police will step in if needed. Plus, he now has Y-category protection from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is a bigger deal than his previous state cover.

The government also made sure protests outside his home did not cause any harm or property damage.