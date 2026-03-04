Punjab govt painting 250 busses in AAP colors, opposition reacts
The Punjab government is painting about 250 public busses in the blue and yellow colors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flag.
This follows similar makeovers for schools, hospitals, and community clinics under AAP's branding push.
The move has sparked criticism from opposition leaders.
Opposition leaders say repainting busses shouldn't be a priority
Opposition parties say this is more about self-promotion than public service.
Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called it a "gimmick," while SAD leaders argued that the repainting was politicization, and Congress MLA Pargat Singh and union officials said repainting busses shouldn't be a priority when PRTC is struggling with unpaid dues, delayed salaries, and big subsidies still pending.
Critics feel these funds could be better spent on real issues like staff payments or improving services for people who actually use the busses.