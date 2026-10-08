Punjab, Gujarat police arrest main shooter Parminder 'Kaka' in Ahmedabad
Big update in the Mad Sandhu case: Punjab Police, with help from Gujarat Police, have caught Parminder, alias Kaka, the main shooter, using QR code tracking in Ahmedabad.
Along with him, his brother and four others are now in custody, but one more shooter is still on the run.
The story took another turn when foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for the murder online.
Police trace payments to Amandeep Singh
Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill shared that a mix of tech tools and old-school investigation helped them connect the dots.
They traced payments from foreign handlers to Amandeep Singh, who received ₹16,000 from foreign handlers, sent ₹11,000 to Parminder, and passed ₹5,000 to Paramvir Singh for weapons and logistics support.
Two others, Balraj Singh and Vikas Singh, were also arrested after police found they had scoped out Sandhu's movements before the attack.
The search continues for the last suspect.