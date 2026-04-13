Punjab halts wheat procurement after moisture rises to 22%
Punjab has hit pause on wheat procurement after recent rains left crops with way too much moisture, up to 22%, when the limit is just 12%.
Agencies such as the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation are holding off on purchases for now.
The district food and civil supplies controllers are meeting today, April 13, to figure out next steps and how to handle the situation.
Central teams test Punjab wheat quality
Six central government teams are now sampling wheat across districts such as Mohali and Bathinda to check if it meets standards.
The state is standing firm: only good-quality wheat will be accepted, and officials not following rules could face action.
Things got tense after Major Singh of PUNGRAIN in Patiala district was relieved from his procurement duty for refusing to purchase noncompliant wheat, showing just how seriously Punjab is taking these quality issues.