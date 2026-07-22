Punjab Haryana farmers blocked at Delhi borders over trade deal
India
On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab and Haryana tried to enter Delhi to protest the proposed India-US trade deal.
Led by Sukhjinder Khosa and other farmer groups, they planned a sit-in at Kisan Ghat, but police blocked them at the borders.
Police halt busses at Bahadurgarh border
Police set up barricades and stopped busses carrying protesters at the Bahadurgarh border.
Some farmers still made it to Kisan Ghat, while others faced standoffs or were detained, about 40 to 50 in Sonepat alone.
Despite tight security and vehicle checks at multiple borders, farmers kept up their protest against the deal.