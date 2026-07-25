Punjab Haryana HC pauses diversion of construction workers' welfare fund
India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has paused the Punjab government's move to use money set aside for construction workers' welfare to fund other projects, including a big scheme aimed at supporting nearly one crore women.
While the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana isn't scrapped, its funding source is now off-limits.
Aam Aadmi Party faces funding pressure
This decision puts pressure on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to rethink how it pays for its welfare programs.
With Punjab's budget already tight, questions are popping up about whether AAP can keep rolling out new schemes without breaking rules or running out of cash.
Other projects depending on similar funding might also face delays.