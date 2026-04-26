Punjab Haryana HC uses Aadhaar to confirm adults, orders protection
India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stepped up for two adult women who said their families were threatening them because of their live-in relationship.
On April 22, 2026, Justice Mandeep Pannu confirmed both women are adults using Aadhaar records, and said they have the right to protection, following Supreme Court rules.
Khanna police told to protect only
Police in Khanna, Ludhiana, have been told to check out the threat and make sure the women stay safe.
The court made it clear this order is about protection only. It doesn't say anything about whether their relationship is legal or stopping any other legal action if needed.