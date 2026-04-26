Punjab Haryana HC uses Aadhaar to confirm adults, orders protection India Apr 26, 2026

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stepped up for two adult women who said their families were threatening them because of their live-in relationship.

On April 22, 2026, Justice Mandeep Pannu confirmed both women are adults using Aadhaar records, and said they have the right to protection, following Supreme Court rules.