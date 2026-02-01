Punjab, Haryana, Himachal log excess January rain, contradicting forecasts

Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh have defied weather forecasts by receiving excess rainfall in January. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted below-normal to normal rainfall for Northwest India, but the three states received more precipitation than expected. Punjab recorded a whopping 69% excess rainfall with 34.3mm against a normal of 20.3mm, while Haryana saw a 35% increase with 19.6mm against an average of 14.5mm.

Weather update Himachal Pradesh recorded 90.2mm of rainfall Himachal Pradesh recorded 90.2mm of rainfall, which is 6% above normal for January. The excess rainfall in Punjab was attributed to two western disturbances between January 21-24 and January 26-28. Dense fog was also reported across Punjab and Haryana from January 10-18, further adding to the winter chill in these regions.

Cold wave Chandigarh recorded 69% above normal rainfall Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 63.6mm of rainfall in January, which is 69% above normal. The city also witnessed dense fog with a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest at 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Hisar recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius amid intense chill conditions across the state.

