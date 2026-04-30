Punjab heat wave fuels outages, protests and alleged Moga assault India Apr 30, 2026

Punjab is dealing with long power outages as demand for electricity jumps way up thanks to the heat wave: think 40 Celsius days and everyone cranking up their fans.

Outages lasting two to six hours have left people frustrated, leading to protests and even clashes with power company staff.

In one upsetting incident, an assistant sub-station attendant in Moga was allegedly assaulted.